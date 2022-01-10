Spacious two bedroom, 1 bath home is move in ready for you! Full basement for your hobbies or workshop. Nice .38 acre lot with mature trees and space to enjoy the outdoors! The exterior is brick and vinyl siding for EASY MAINTENANCE! NEW ROOF! NEW BATHROOM! KITCHEN NICELY UPDATED! Additional updates include... several new windows, fresh paint (inside and out), new flooring (hardwoods refinished in 1 bedroom). The basement also has a 1-stall garage with automatic garage door opener. On city water, with septic system - sewer is available, if desired. Nice size laundry room (unheated) is just outside the back door. The original well house makes for a nice storage building. Put your rocking chairs on the front porch and watch the world (including the trains!) go by - this is a nice mix of old house charm & modern updates. Selling as-is... ask to see the list of improvements made. (FYI...Gas stove is possible - gas hookup behind the electric stove.) Call and schedule a showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $205,000
