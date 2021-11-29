 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $205,777

  • Updated
Beautiful full brick home in Kannapolis with new roof in 2019, new HVAC and ductwork in 2021, fresh paint, some new lighting, new fencing in back yard with amazing seating area to enjoy the outdoors and just relax. Close to I-85 and minutes from Downtown Kannapolis and NC Research Campus. This is a must see, don't miss out on this opportunity!!!

