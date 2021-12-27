2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $224,900

This is a MUST SEE!! Fully remodeled home near downtown Kannapolis. This home has an absolutely stunning open layout. New paint, new floors, new cabinets, new roof, new gutters, New electrical, new plumbing, nearly new HVAC. The home sits on a large, level lot that is in a very quiet, peaceful area. Conveniently located to I-85, downtown Kannapolis, shopping, dining, etc. Schedule your showing today! This house will not last long.