Move in ready cute home on .45 acres+/-. The roof was replaced in 2020, water heater about 5 years ago and HVAc in 2017. The huge yard has three sides fenced in. It has two detached steel building garages(24x24 and 12x20). The kitchen has new cabinets and countertops. Both bedroom are good sized and has new carpet. Great location off I85(at Lane St),close to downtown Kannapolis. The seller does not know actual age of structure. Don't miss this one make appt. today!
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $225,000
Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR A…
