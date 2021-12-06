2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $229,900

Location, Location, Location. If you want to live close to the newly renovated Downtown Kannapolis, this is it. Easy walk, less than 5 minutes to the Downtown Area to enjoy a Cannonballers game, Restaraunts, Churches, Grocery Store, Brewery, and much more. NO HOA to deal with. This home has been freshly painted through out, including the front porch and side deck. Just waiting for new owners to make it their own. Zoned City Center.