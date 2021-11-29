2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $229,900

Great location. Partial brick newly renovated home on .45 acre lot w/ large back yard. Wonderful large living room & bedrooms. Luxury upgrades throughout the home including new custom built kitchen & bathroom cabinets with granite countertops & kitchen island, new roof, heat pump, water heater & plumbing. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & bath. New lighting throughout. New crown moldings. New doors & fixtures. 2 car carport w/ concrete drive. Some electrical upgrades & service update. 2 storage buildings. Septic tank has been pumped, county did not have any records on system on file. Listing agent is spouse to owner. Seller is licensed contractor & realtor. Structural repair to left side of home. Engineer letter is available in attachments. Within 5 minutes from Downtown Kannapolis, Cannon Ballers Ball Field, Dining, Shopping, Movies. No HOA's or restrictions! Tax value before remodel.