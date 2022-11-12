This cute, well-maintained practically new home is move-in ready. Kitchen has lots of storage and has a beautiful island for extra counter space. Two bedrooms and an additional room that can be used as an office, workout room or as needed. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The crawl space has been upgraded with a professional dehumidifing system and insulation. This system has proved to save on energy costs and is an extra not found in many homes. (Specific details are attached.) Located on a quiet street, set back off the road with a great front porch and a quaint private back deck.
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County School Board member Laura Blackwell was a clear winner and the leading vote-getter in the school board race.
Diamond Staton-Williams is currently a Harrisburg councilmember.
Pam Escobar
Carpenter, Floyd and Treadaway endorsed for school board
Street, who has been an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County for the last eight years, competed against incumbent Judge Juanita Boger-Allen.
Brian Floyd
Cabarrus County Commissioner Lynn Shue led the way, and Republicans took all three commission seats up for election.
Carolyn B. Carpenter
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Trojans have used the power of self-belief to become one of county’s best stories
CONCORD – Arguably the best high school football story in Cabarrus County this fall is that of the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.
The elections are finally over here in Cabarrus County and numbers will be official in a week or so. We had some close races and others went a…