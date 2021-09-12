2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $279,000

Only 3.4 miles to downtown Kannapolis! This beautiful brick home features a large detached garage and partially fenced yard! Nice size lot perfect of gardening and enjoy the beautiful gazebo! This house has been tastefully updated. Large living room with wood floors and large window. The den features a beautiful fireplace and wood floors . Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and large pantry. Nice size bedrooms with wood flooring! Enjoy the back patio area, perfect for entertaining! This is a must see home! 30x30 detached garage!