2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $79,900

Welcome to endless possibilities just minutes from bustling downtown Kannapolis! Sitting on over 3/4 of an acre, this single wide home featuring a split floor plan with two bedrooms and one full bath can be your dream home or the perfect investment. Septic is installed, however buyer will need to install a well or tap in city water, if available.

