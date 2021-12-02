 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $89,900

A cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a great location! Step into the dining area and living room with the kitchen nearby! Great flow and easy living in this Unit! The primary bedroom has an on suite and larger closet. Off of the patio is a covered patio with a view of the lawn and pool. There is a storage closet for more items in the community hallway. There is also a reserved parking space with extra available parking in lot and on the street. Close to restaurants, shopping and the grocery.

