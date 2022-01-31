 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Locust - $230,000

2 Bedroom Home in Locust - $230,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Locust - $230,000

Come tour this charming two bedroom, two bath home in the heart of Locust! Spacious kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining with an open feel. The home has been well maintained and cared for, new roof as of 1/26/22 A rare find in the area. You don't want to miss the opportunity to make this home your own. Call for you appointment today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts