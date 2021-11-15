2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $209,500

Your search for PRIVATE COUNTRY LIVING ends right here!! 1.94 acres down a long private driveway and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a floorplan that makes 1,063 square feet seem like much more. Sunroom is the breezeway between the home and the garage that leads you to the back deck or right into the backyard itself for plenty of peace and quiet for relaxation. All of this is conveniently located just minutes outside of town! This is a rare find for the area, schedule your showing today. YOU do not want to miss out on this gem!!