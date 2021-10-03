 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $226,000

2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $226,000

2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $226,000

Tucked in the woods down a private drive, this quiet place is really private. Pretty home has 2Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a fireplace. No carpets! Laminate flooring throughout. The appliances have all been updated and everything is neat and clean and ready to move in. There is a large covered, screened porch on the back and an attached carport for your convenience. The HUGE 40x60 building is very nice! It is wired and has running hot & cold water, bathroom, a large compressor and an AC Unit. There are two fenced pastures for your horses and a fenced back yard for your dogs. This great location is just off Highway 200N on Reed Mine Road. The property fronts Dutch Buffalo creek and is in a beautiful forested area called Georgeville, NC. The REED GOLD MINE is just down the road. Located approximately 5 miles south of Concord, this little GEM is in a really pretty spot!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts