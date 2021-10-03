Tucked in the woods down a private drive, this quiet place is really private. Pretty home has 2Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a fireplace. No carpets! Laminate flooring throughout. The appliances have all been updated and everything is neat and clean and ready to move in. There is a large covered, screened porch on the back and an attached carport for your convenience. The HUGE 40x60 building is very nice! It is wired and has running hot & cold water, bathroom, a large compressor and an AC Unit. There are two fenced pastures for your horses and a fenced back yard for your dogs. This great location is just off Highway 200N on Reed Mine Road. The property fronts Dutch Buffalo creek and is in a beautiful forested area called Georgeville, NC. The REED GOLD MINE is just down the road. Located approximately 5 miles south of Concord, this little GEM is in a really pretty spot!
2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $226,000
