 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $250,000

2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $250,000

End Unit features spacious main living space with nicely appointed Kitchen and huge island, formal dining, and nice size great room! Second Floor Owner's Suite with large master, walk in closet, and en suite. Community has dog park and outdoor sitting area. Yard maintained by HOA. Beautiful townhome built in 2021! All stainless steel appliances convey including refrigerator.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts