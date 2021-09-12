2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $259,000

Look no further! Here’s the farm home you’ve been looking for and it’s sitting on 2 acres, canopied under mature hardwoods! Inside, the home offers wood and tile flooring throughout the majority of the home, a separate den and living room and a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove. Upstairs there’s a loft, bedroom and 1/2 bath which you can transform into a guest suite or home office. Outside, there's a spacious fenced back yard which offers room for a garden, pool, basketball court or build a detached workshop!***Per seller there is an invisible fence***