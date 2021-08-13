 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Midland - $776,500

Listing is being subdivided into 2 parcels - Approx 33.77 of pasture is under contract (MLS 3772621). Remaining acreage of approx 34 acres plus log cabin and 4 barns will remain. 3 Parcels currently make up Farm, the remaining parcel will contain parts of all 3 - see media attachments for details, Keep Farming, Hunt, Develop some or all. 4 barns - Equine Barn with Stalls & Tack room, large Hay Barn with loft for square bales & covered storage for Large Roll Bales. Tractor Barn for Equipment. And small Barn for storage. Many areas fenced. Pasture land, Hay Fields, Gently Rolling Hills, 2 ponds, Horton Branch at back border (flood plain). Log Cabin is Tenant Occupied and needs updating. Tenant is on a month to month lease. Just off 24/27 between Midland and Charlotte - Quick 4 lane access as well as easy access to 485. Approximately 98' road frontage on Robert Bost will be left after subdividing. Current driveway is shared drive. Short term, limited owner financing possible

