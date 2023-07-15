Beautiful COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick ranch. Close proximity to I -485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, Laundry room and Screened Porch! Gourmet Kitchen with island, open floor plan, Quartz Countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and Utility tub in Garage. Primary bedroom on the main floor, with large shower.