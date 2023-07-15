Beautiful NEW COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick Ranch. Close proximity to I -485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, 1 half Bath, Laundry room, Dining Room, Utility Sink in Garage, and Extended Screened Porch! Gourmet Kitchen with island, open floor plan, Quartz Countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and large walk-in pantry and MUCH MORE!!!