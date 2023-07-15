Beautiful COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick, ranch homes, with close proximity to I-485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight and extended Screened Porch for outdoor entertaining. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Flex room, Fireplace, HUGE Spa Shower in Primary bathroom, Laundry Room Sink with Cabinets, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring through-out first floor and a 2-car Garage! The Gourmet kitchen features a LARGE island, Quartz countertops in Kitchen and ALL full baths, stainless-steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, and MUCH MORE!!