Beautiful NEW COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick ranch with a loft. Close proximity to I -485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, 1 half Bath, Laundry room, Fireplace, Sunroom and Covered Veranda! Gourmet Kitchen with island, open floor plan, Granite Countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and large walk-in pantry. Primary bedroom on the main floor, with large spa shower.