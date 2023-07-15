Beautiful COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 side brick, ranch home. Close proximity to I-485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. This home features 2 bedrooms, Sunroom, 2 full baths, and one-half bath, Designer Gourmet Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Large Spa Shower in Owner's Suite, Tray ceiling in Owner's Suite with large walk-in closet and Extended Screened Porch for outdoor entertaining!