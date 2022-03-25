2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $500,000

WELCOME HOME to this hard to find ranch MINI FARM that is located in coveted Mount Pleasant! Nestled on 10 acres w/2 wired work shops, enclosed tractor storage, & a full office completely separate from the main house. This home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. A fully open floorplan perfect for entertaining guests is accented by tons of natural light pouring in gleaming off the stainless steel appliances. The primary suite features a private entrance, walk-in closet w/built ins, & a full private bathroom. A full mud room complete w/sink is located just inside the back door. It has a large outdoor area w/a pergola for entertaining or maybe a quiet evening watching the sunset over the 2 fully fenced pastures. Notable highlights to include 2 fully functioning wells, various fruit trees & elderberry bushes. Close enough to all the entertainment, dining, & shopping of Mount Pleasant & Locust but tucked away enough to have all the peace & quiet you could ask for.