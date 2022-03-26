2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $995

Be the 1st to live in this nice brand new mobile home. Come home and relax in our peaceful and beautiful wooded Mobile Home Park Community! Water will be metered and paid along with rent. Please take shoes off when viewing home. Great Cabarrus County schools. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. Deposit starting at $995 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.