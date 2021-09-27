 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $229,000

  Updated
Great find for a small family or new homeowners. 1.93 acres with a nice circular drive. 2 good size bedrooms and 1 bath home with some renovations. New roof in 2020, new HVAC 2020, upgraded electrical 2018 and new updated bathroom. New water filter system. 2 wired outbuildings. Lots of mature trees for shade.

