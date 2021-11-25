Priced to sell quickly. Bring your offer TODAY! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home. Fenced yard. On over 1/2 an acre. with a detached garage/shop Needs repairs. Selling "as is" Nice country setting looking out into pastures Buyer to do due diligence Get this one before it is gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $55,000
