2 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $65,000

Priced to sell quickly. Bring your offer TODAY! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home. Fenced yard. On over 1/2 an acre. with a detached garage/shop Needs repairs. Selling "as is" Nice country setting looking out into pastures. Buyer to do due diligence Get this one before it is gone!

