2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $210,000
spotlight

This quaint, ranch-style home has all the charm, down to the turquoise pop of color on the front door. The home boasts two Bedrooms and two full Bathrooms, with added bonus room. The living area is open concept, with dining area, kitchen, and living room, included. Since it was built in 2019, all of the appliances and finishes are updated and like-new. Walk out of the back door onto a gorgeous deck overlooking a large, fenced in, backyard. It's located far enough away from downtown Salisbury to enjoy solitude, but close enough to everything you need. It is definitely a must-see!

