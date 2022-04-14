 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $54,900

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $54,900

This is a great investment property or primary home for the fixer uppers! Home has been completely gutted. Has newer windows and roof but the inside is a blank canvas for your ideas! Private 2+ acre lot with mature trees. Carport and 2 outbuildings. Carson High school district (to be verified by buyer) Home is accessed through a recorded right of way. No power is currently on at the property. Being sold as-is. CASH only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts