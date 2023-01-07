 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albemarle - $375,000

If peace and tranquility are what you are looking for, look no further. Surrounded by nature, this 2019 Terry Smith custom built home has much to offer. Imagine sitting on your front porch watching the deer walk up through the woods and listening to sounds of nature all around you. From the beautiful kitchen backsplash, custom built cabinets with all the storage you could ask for, to all the natural light one could possibly desire, this home has barely been lived in. You must see this home to truly appreciate its greatness. Seller is leaving the home theater system for the new buyer to enjoy. Please do not drive down driveway unless meeting with your realtor. Make your showing appointment today so you don't miss out on this little slice of heaven.

