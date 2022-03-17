3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,675

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home is on a cul-de-sac in the desirable neighborhood of West Sugar Creek. This home features a spacious floor plan, no carpet, and a single car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of appliances, tons of counter space, and an area for a breakfast table. The living room has high ceilings and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The main bedroom is spacious and has an ensuite bath with a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are also spacious and share a bath. Conveniently located near major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!