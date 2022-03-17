 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,695

Beautifully updated home in convenient location close to University City and I-85/I-77 access. Pretty kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous wood look Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout. Great room has vaulted ceiling; primary bedroom has tray ceiling. Primary bath just updated with granite-top vanity and subway tile surround for the large garden tub. Separate walk-in shower. Huge walk-in closet in primary bdrm. Hallway bath has new vanity. Private back patio overlooks wooded area.

