3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,745

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Robinson Park. This home features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of black appliances, tons of counter space, a pantry, and an island. There is also a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard in the kitchen. The spacious main bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space Conveniently located near Hwy 24 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!