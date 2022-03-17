 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,745

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,745

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,745

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Robinson Park. This home features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of black appliances, tons of counter space, a pantry, and an island. There is also a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard in the kitchen. The spacious main bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space Conveniently located near Hwy 24 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts