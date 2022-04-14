 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,750

Take a look at this beautiful townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. It is located in the University Heights community, minutes away from UNCC.

Community has a pool and plenty of outdoor space. Right off of University City Blvd.

Rental application fee: $40 for each adult (Non-Refundable). Completed applications approved on "first-come, first-served" basis.

  • Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
  • Owner pays HOA dues which cover water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas
  • Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 640 and no evictions or judgments. Background check and references required.
  • You are qualified for this rental application if 1. you have no criminal record 2. you have no eviction history

