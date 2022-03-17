2 Story Home with 1 Car Garage. Fenced Yard, Large Great Room with hardwoods, Kitchen with tile floors, Large Breakfast Area, Granite Counter Tops, Refrigerator, Microwave, Over-sized Master with Ceiling Fan, Private Master Bath, Loft and 2 secondary Bedrooms, $500 per pet Max 2 Pets,
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – The results from Saturday’s state championship games from across North Carolina:
- Updated
RALEIGH — A new program in North Carolina is placing a "bounty" on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.
- Updated
CONCORD – More postseason basketball awards handed out, more Cabarrus County athletes in the receiving line.
- Updated
Greetings from Frisco, Texas. I’m out here with the Charlotte 49er women’s basketball team for the Conference USA Tournament. I love basketbal…
- Updated
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
- Updated
CONCORD – Jaylan Jackson is accustomed to finding his way in in a new environment.
- Updated
CHAPEL HILL – The little high school along Pitts School Road is bringing another state championship plaque back to Cabarrus County.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art facility that will bring two advanced radiation therapies to children and a…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: This Jay M. Robinson quintet wants to go out on top in ‘The Last Dance’
- Updated
CONCORD – They are good.
- Updated
CONCORD – He wasn’t even a student at the school. In fact, he wasn’t even OLD enough to be a student at the school.