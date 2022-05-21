This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home is waiting for you! It includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. It offers an open floor plan with Vinyl plank flooring and carpet in the living room area. Nice size master bedroom with a walking closet and linen shelves in the master bath. Spacious fenced back yard with a gazebo to enjoy those sunny days. Great location, close to 485. Come check it out! Pets are conditional and it will require a non-refundable pet fee. Also AVAILABLE FOR SALE MLS #3858247
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,775
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly 220,000 North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will continue to receive the maximum benefit amount through August, the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week.
Former Cabarrus County Commissioner Chris Measmer led the crowded Republican field for a spot on the November ballot for county commissioner.
He had a viral video earlier in the year.
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Johnson embraces new AD role as ‘mentally and physically worn down’ Davanzo exits
CONCORD -- Philip Davanzo III knew it was time to move on.
I have put my mask back on when I am around people in-doors. I also got back a positive COVID test Thursday afternoon and I feel like crap. To…
One is an incumbent. One a political newcomer.