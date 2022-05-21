 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,775

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home is waiting for you! It includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. It offers an open floor plan with Vinyl plank flooring and carpet in the living room area. Nice size master bedroom with a walking closet and linen shelves in the master bath. Spacious fenced back yard with a gazebo to enjoy those sunny days. Great location, close to 485. Come check it out! Pets are conditional and it will require a non-refundable pet fee. Also AVAILABLE FOR SALE MLS #3858247

