3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,795

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,198 sq. ft. ranch home in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! Many upgrades adorn this Cabarrus community home, including luxury vinyl plank floors and ceiling fans. The kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinetry and a stainless steel appliance package. The primary bedroom has a full en suite bathroom. Two more bedrooms, another full bath and a laundry room complete the interior of this gem of a home. Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or the deck in the huge fenced-in backyard!

