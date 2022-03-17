3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,795

This classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home is in the popular community of Woodburry. This home features a spacious floor plan, laminate and carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen looks to the great room and has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and an island. The great room has tons of natural light and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The main bedroom is spacious and has an ensuite bath with a walk-in shower. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious and share a bath. Conveniently located near I-485 and major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!