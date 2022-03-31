 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,795

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,548 sq. ft. home located in the Hunterbrook community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! This home has many upgrades, including ceiling fans, luxury vinyl plank wood flooring and granite countertops. The kitchen has a full stainless steel appliance package, white cabinetry and a pantry. The large living room opens to the dining area, where you have access to the patio in the beautiful back yard! The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity. Two more bedrooms share a full bathroom, to complete this spacious home.

