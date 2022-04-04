 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,850

  • Updated
Charming home in great location, minutes from UNCC! Welcoming covered sitting porch w stately column accents. Huge kitchen with expresso cabinets, all appliances, walk-in pantry and lots of counter space and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining. Spacious open floorplan includes dining area, family room and living room. Full bath on first floor includes combination tub/shower. Second floor has large primary bedroom with tray ceiling and fan; primary bath has double sink vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and water closet. Huge walk-in closet. Second floor also includes large loft for TV or office, large laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and hallway bath w combination tub shower. Entry to wonderful walking/biking trails through in-neighborhood Toby Creek Greenway trailhead!

