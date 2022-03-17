3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,850

Adorable two story home on large lot. The main floor has a large bedroom and bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer included. The kitchen is open to the dining area with views of the beautiful backyard. The living room is towards the front of the house with a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms with a bathroom. Both bathrooms will be re-done before move in. The circular driveway is extended to the sides of the house for extra parking. Large shed in the backyard for storage.The backyard is beautiful and has additional stairs going up to a paved area perfect for a fireplace and is all lighted. Landscaping and mosquito control is included in rent. Optional partially furnished option. You can see the lake from front yard.