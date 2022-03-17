3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,895

Comfortable 1,812 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a corner lot in the Chestnut subdivision of Charlotte, NC is just for you! This floorplan is convenient and great for entertaining! A combination formal living room and dining room, and a family room provide an elegant entertaining space. Large windows, wainscoting, crown molding and upgraded lighting enhance the space. A large fireplace accents the family room. The kitchen features plenty of storage and all major appliances. The adjacent breakfast nook is accented with a bay window. Relax in the awesome Primary suite accented with cathedral ceilings! Enjoy your en suite bath with dual sink vanities, a garden tub and shower. This spacious, fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. The raised deck makes summer and fall entertaining a cinch! Awesome community amenities include a community pool, playground, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts!