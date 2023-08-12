Brand new home for rent. Conveniently located near HWY I-485, enjoy the variety of shops, restaurants and entertainment options. This two story 3 bedroom 2.5baths home featuring chef-ready kitchen overlooks the dining and family rooms and boasts energy efficient stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops, 36" upper wood cabinets with crown molding, a breakfast bar, USB charging outlet. Master Suitewith a large window allows for plenty of natural light to brighten up the space. The master bathroom includes a spacious vanity and a shower and walk-in closet Community Features: Community park Children's playground Picnic pavilion Barbecue grills Walking paths