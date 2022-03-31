Tucked away in Hubbard Woods, this lovely home invites you to step inside! An open floor plan with high ceilings and immaculate neutral interiors greet you as you enter. A spacious kitchen, accented with bay windows, features a breakfast nook that looks out to the relaxing backyard. The laundry room sits near the exit to the garage. This house offers a primary suite on the main level. The primary bath features elegant tile, double vanity, large walk-in shower and garden tub. Spacious upper bedrooms share a bath. The backyard is a peaceful retreat full of trees and an expansive deck for lounging or entertaining. Pets conditional with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent based on pet screening.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,920
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was an apparent suicide, officials said.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Paxton among Cabarrus coaches who bravely left what they love for WHO they love
CONCORD — This is a bittersweet column for me to write.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
Ely Lilly. Kroger. Red Bull. Recently, these familiar corporate names have been in the local news. Each has received an economic development i…
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
The tiebreaker: Seventh -- and final? -- matchup between Cabarrus products Black, Moore has coaches excited, torn
CONCORD — For the first time in more than two decades, Cabarrus County will be represented at the NCAA tournament’s Final Four.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
At an age when many young people are focused on video games and social media sites, Cayden Ebright is a veteran entrepreneur and an office old…
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.