 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,920

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,920

Tucked away in Hubbard Woods, this lovely home invites you to step inside! An open floor plan with high ceilings and immaculate neutral interiors greet you as you enter. A spacious kitchen, accented with bay windows, features a breakfast nook that looks out to the relaxing backyard. The laundry room sits near the exit to the garage. This house offers a primary suite on the main level. The primary bath features elegant tile, double vanity, large walk-in shower and garden tub. Spacious upper bedrooms share a bath. The backyard is a peaceful retreat full of trees and an expansive deck for lounging or entertaining. Pets conditional with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent based on pet screening.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts