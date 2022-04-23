3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,945

Almost NEW (2021) 3 Bed/2.5 bath Single Family Home in Clydesdale Manor is Available NOW! Open floor plan with a covered front porch, flexible space, beautiful kitchen, family room and half bath on First floor. Owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, bath with dual sinks and walk in shower, 2 additional good sized bedrooms, full bathroom in hall way and laundry on Second floor. Amenities include community pool with cabana and play area. LVP flooring, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and SMART features include programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. Water, Electricity, Gas, Lawn care and mowing are tenant's responsibilities. Owner will pay HOA fees. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.