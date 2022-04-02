 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,950

Spacious North Charlotte / University area brand new - never lived in home. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car garage right at 2000 sq feet. Enter this bright home & off the foyer is an oversized study complete w/ French doors. Continue down the foyer to spacious kitchen featuring white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash & SS appliances. The huge island is perfect for gathering & additional cabinetry makes a perfect coffee bar. Kitchen opens to dining area & family room. Owner's suite has tray ceiling & attached bath w/ double vanity sinks & quartz countertops, walk in shower w/ tile surround & linen closet. Laundry room has cabinets & utility sink. The front porch was made for rocking chairs. Close to lots of shopping, interstates and restaurants. Washer and dryer included.

