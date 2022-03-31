 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,985

This recently renovated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2,508 sq ft two story home located on a cul-de-sac within the Shelton community in Charlotte, NC is ready to be the next place you call home. The spacious family room has lots of natural light and includes a fireplace. A door from the family room leads to the deck overlooking the level back yard. The eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, double bowl sink and stainless steel appliances. A dining room connecting to the kitchen could be used as additional living space or a home office. The stairs lead to the primary bedroom which includes an en-suite bathroom with shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with a tub/shower combo.

