Almost NEW (2021) 3 Bed/2.5 bath Single Family Home in Clydesdale Manor is Available NOW! Open floor plan with a covered front porch, flexible space, beautiful kitchen, family room and half bath on First floor. Owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, bath with daul sinks and walk in shower, 2 additional good sized bedrooms, full bathroom in hall way and laundy on Second floor. Amenities include community pool with cabana and children play area. LVP flooring, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and SMART features include programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. Water, Electricity, Gas, Lawn care and mowing are tenant's responsibilities. Owner will pay HOA fees. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: While reaching Final Four, Cabarrus native Black showing he’s one of nation’s best
CONCORD — As he stood atop the ladder Sunday night, arms stretched wide, conjuring images of that famed statue in Brazil, Leaky Black’s mother…
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
All events are free to the public.
This report was made possible through a grant from The Pulitzer Center to the North Carolina News Collaborative, a coalition of 23 news organi…
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Returning to Duke for junior season ends with Cox Mill’s Moore Jr. achieving Final Four dreams
CONCORD – The Greatest Basketball Player Cabarrus County Has Ever Seen considered making more history last year.