3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $155,000

Location, Location, Location! Move in ready - 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, freshly painted condo with New Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout, fairly new stainless steel appliances (2019). Enjoy open floor plan with lots of natural light. Pantry and utility closet has lots of space for storage. Wooded, private backyard. Condo is Sold-As-Is (no known issues) Great opportunity to own a condo within walking distance to UNCC.