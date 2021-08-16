3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. CALLING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY 12:00 PM MONDAY 8/16/2021. This is a newly renovated 2story & basement townhouse that's located in the Michaels Landing community. It has all new interior paint & flooring. On the main level, you will see the lovely kitchen that has all new granite countertops, all-white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful vinyl plank floors. Next to the kitchen, is the dining area. A spacious living room with lots of windows that bring in natural light. The upper level has two bedrooms with 1 full bath. The lower level includes a bedroom, a full bathroom, & a laundry closet. A brand new garage door & the motor have been installed w/ an exterior keypad for your convenience. This home is located near lots & lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment, & a few minutes to uptown Charlotte, Lynx Blue Line. Easy access to I-77 & I-485.