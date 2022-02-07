3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $199,900

WE HAVE RECEIVED MULTIPLE OFFERS. WE ARE ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST NO LATER THAN 2 PM MONDAY FEB 7TH. Very spacious 3-bedroom condo extremely close to UNCC. Excellent split floor plan with primary bedroom on one side and 2 secondary bedrooms and 1 bath on other side of family and kitchen. Full laundry room a huge plus. condo is being rented right now but the lease is up June 30th. Single showings may be difficult, so I highly suggest coming to our open house to view this property. Water/sewer/storm water/internet/basic cable included with HOA Fee.